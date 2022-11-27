American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 155.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,359 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $12,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in American Electric Power by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AEP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $95.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.16. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

