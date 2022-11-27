Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on December 20th

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Amerigo Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Amerigo Resources stock opened at C$1.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93. The firm has a market cap of C$210.84 million and a P/E ratio of 11.55. Amerigo Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.85 and a twelve month high of C$2.01.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

