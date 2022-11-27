Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Given New €63.60 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from €61.30 ($62.55) to €63.60 ($64.90) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Amundi from €65.00 ($66.33) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amundi presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.92.
Amundi Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMDUF opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56. Amundi has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.53.
Amundi Company Profile
Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amundi (AMDUF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.