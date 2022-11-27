Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Given New €63.60 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from €61.30 ($62.55) to €63.60 ($64.90) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Amundi from €65.00 ($66.33) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amundi presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.92.

Amundi Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMDUF opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56. Amundi has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.53.

Amundi Company Profile

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

Featured Articles

