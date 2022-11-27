Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Evercore ISI

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.95.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $167.09 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $188.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.29. The company has a market cap of $85.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $239,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 62.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $6,898,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.9% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

