Analysts Set Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) PT at $158.63

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPN. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Global Payments Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 117.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $101.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.08. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $93.99 and a 1 year high of $153.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

