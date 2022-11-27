Analysts Set Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Target Price at $15.00

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Zymeworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $493.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.22. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 751.00% and a negative return on equity of 89.24%. The business had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

