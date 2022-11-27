Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Price Tops $1,192.39 (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $1,192.39 or 0.07209041 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $34.97 million and approximately $0.12 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s launch date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

