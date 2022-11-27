ApeCoin (APE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.41 Billion

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.41 billion and approximately $227.72 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar. One ApeCoin token can currently be bought for about $3.90 or 0.00023575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin was first traded on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,250,000 tokens. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ApeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem to empower decentralized community building at the forefront of web3.The APE Foundation is the steward of ApeCoin. It is the base layer on which ApeCoin holders in the ApeCoin DAO can build.The Foundation facilitates decentralized and community-led governance and is designed to become more decentralized over time. It is tasked with administering the decisions of the ApeCoin DAO, and is responsible for day-to-day administration, bookkeeping, project management, and other tasks that ensure the DAO community’s ideas have the support they need to become a reality.The goal of the APE Foundation is to steward the growth and development of the APE ecosystem in a fair and inclusive way. It utilizes the Ecosystem Fund, which is controlled by a multisig wallet, to pay its expenses as directed by the ApeCoin DAO and provides an infrastructure for ApeCoin holders to collaborate through open and permissionless governance processes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

