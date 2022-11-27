AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stake Reduced by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 799,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,559 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $82,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in AptarGroup by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,946,000 after acquiring an additional 237,377 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 25.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,635,000 after buying an additional 475,626 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,869,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,631,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,839,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,083,000 after buying an additional 17,010 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,237,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,734,000 after buying an additional 78,395 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ATR opened at $105.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.64. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.85.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

In other news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola bought 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $299,501.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

