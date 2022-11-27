Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,889,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,289,000 after purchasing an additional 174,344 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57,805 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 916,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 34,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 31.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 714,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,021,000 after acquiring an additional 171,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 9,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $142,156.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,068.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of ABR stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 683,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a current ratio of 41.12. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $18.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

