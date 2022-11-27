Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.75.

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. Arcos Dorados has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $8.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

