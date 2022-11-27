Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARCT. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Arcturus Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.25.
ARCT opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $436.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.51. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $48.75.
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.
