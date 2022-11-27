Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.0775 on Major Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0775 or 0.00000467 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $77.43 million and $1.37 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00079590 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00061500 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001483 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000390 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010023 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00024304 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001501 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000303 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005221 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000298 BTC.
About Ardor
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.