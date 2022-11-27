Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €3.80 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €3.80 ($3.88) price objective by Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.10) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.40 ($2.45) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €6.20 ($6.33) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays set a €2.70 ($2.76) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €2.00 ($2.04) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Aroundtown Price Performance

Aroundtown stock opened at €2.57 ($2.62) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is €2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is €3.03. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €1.73 ($1.77) and a 52 week high of €5.74 ($5.86).

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.