Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARVN. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arvinas from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.19.

ARVN opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.83. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $83.40.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.26). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 225.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arvinas by 2.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arvinas by 25.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Arvinas by 37.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Arvinas by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Arvinas by 22.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

