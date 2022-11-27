ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in ASML by 7.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in ASML by 3.8% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in ASML by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in ASML by 26.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in ASML by 17.4% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Grupo Santander raised ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($530.61) to €680.00 ($693.88) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($746.94) to €745.00 ($760.20) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.46.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML Dividend Announcement

Shares of ASML stock opened at $591.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $480.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.73. The company has a market cap of $242.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $832.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.