ATB Capital Boosts Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target to C$13.00

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by ATB Capital from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CFW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.50.
Calfrac Well Services Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of CFW stock opened at C$6.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$269.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of C$4.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.35.
Insider Buying and Selling
Calfrac Well Services Company Profile
Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.