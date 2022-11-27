ATB Capital Boosts Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target to C$13.00

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by ATB Capital from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CFW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.50.

Calfrac Well Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CFW stock opened at C$6.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$269.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of C$4.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Edward Oke sold 46,667 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$340,669.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 951 shares in the company, valued at C$6,942.30. In related news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 326,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.43, for a total value of C$1,771,060.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265,203 shares in the company, valued at C$1,440,768.34. Also, Senior Officer Edward Oke sold 46,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$340,669.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,942.30. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,731,492 shares of company stock worth $10,894,870.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

