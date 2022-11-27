Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALV. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Autoliv from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Autoliv from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.00.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ALV opened at $87.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.68. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $108.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.62.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 60.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,771. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,771. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd bought 75,955 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $5,969,303.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,298,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,999,743.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 75.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $254,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,425,000 after purchasing an additional 113,949 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,923,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,813,000 after purchasing an additional 48,542 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 36,143.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,881,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after purchasing an additional 315,473 shares in the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.