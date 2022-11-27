AWM Investment Company Inc. Acquires 50,000 Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 855,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. RADA Electronic Industries comprises about 1.2% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in RADA Electronic Industries were worth $7,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RADA. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 72.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 40.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the second quarter worth $139,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 11.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 72.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the period. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

RADA Electronic Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RADA stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.84 million, a P/E ratio of 82.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

(Get Rating)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.