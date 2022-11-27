AWM Investment Company Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,761 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Apollo Endosurgery worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APEN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 376,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Apollo Endosurgery Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.