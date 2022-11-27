AWM Investment Company Inc. Has $11.55 Million Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 227,830 shares during the quarter. LivePerson comprises 1.8% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of LivePerson worth $11,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in LivePerson by 170.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in LivePerson by 407.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in LivePerson by 36.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in LivePerson by 12,723.5% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 61.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPSN. Barclays lowered their price target on LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on LivePerson from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.92.

LivePerson Price Performance

LivePerson Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $11.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $41.05.

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

