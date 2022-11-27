AWM Investment Company Inc. Has $933,000 Stake in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 833,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in Bitfarms were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BITF. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bitfarms by 76.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ BITF opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $8.24.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 121.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. Analysts expect that Bitfarms Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

