AWM Investment Company Inc. Increases Stake in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC)

AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) by 2,100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630,000 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in PureTech Health were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

PureTech Health Price Performance

Shares of PRTC opened at $29.97 on Friday. PureTech Health plc has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PureTech Health from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

