AWM Investment Company Inc. Increases Stake in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)

AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,864 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 3.73% of urban-gro worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UGRO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in urban-gro during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in urban-gro by 5.0% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in urban-gro by 128.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in urban-gro by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in urban-gro by 69.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UGRO shares. Maxim Group decreased their target price on urban-gro from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on urban-gro in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

UGRO opened at $4.56 on Friday. urban-gro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 million. urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that urban-gro, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

