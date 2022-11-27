AWM Investment Company Inc. Lowers Stake in Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH)

AWM Investment Company Inc. cut its position in Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 259,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,134 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of Greenbrook TMS worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GBNH. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 61.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 103,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 39,348 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GBNH opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Greenbrook TMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $6.08.

GBNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$6.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

