AWM Investment Company Inc. Purchases 126,042 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 854,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,042 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 2.16% of Viemed Healthcare worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,240,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after buying an additional 26,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 110.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 186,256 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 32.2% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 211,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 51,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.24 million, a P/E ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $8.06.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

