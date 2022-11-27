AWM Investment Company Inc. Takes Position in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 0.23% of Legacy Housing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 18.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 211,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 191,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 22.8% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 30.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 31,109 shares during the period. 21.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

LEGH stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.87. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.93 million for the quarter. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 18.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,797,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,282,015.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 115,007 shares of company stock worth $1,994,445 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

