Axie Infinity (AXS) Reaches Market Cap of $642.55 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $642.55 million and $58.68 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $6.44 or 0.00039829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,165.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010707 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007729 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038128 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00022244 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00236601 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,794,427 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 99,794,426.51335599 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.66773009 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $31,354,428.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

