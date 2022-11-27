AZEK (AZEK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.96. AZEK has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $46.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AZEK news, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 3,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,577.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in AZEK by 920.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 799,760 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in AZEK by 361.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 719,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,869,000 after buying an additional 563,637 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AZEK by 1,539.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 446,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after buying an additional 419,704 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AZEK by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after buying an additional 384,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AZEK by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,642,000 after buying an additional 374,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

AZEK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered shares of AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.31.

About AZEK

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

