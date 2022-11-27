Bank of America Raises Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $80.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.44.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Down 1.4 %

BBY stock opened at $81.23 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $116.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.99.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,382. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,739,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 74,972 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 29,679 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 376,569 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $24,507,000 after buying an additional 10,881 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,894 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,870,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.