Barclays Increases American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $17.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AEO. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.31.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $28.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $348,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,399,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $81,724,000 after buying an additional 771,320 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $232,000. State Street Corp grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,737,774 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,829,000 after buying an additional 499,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 303.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 122,444 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.