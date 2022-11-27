Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€215.00” Price Target for Hypoport (ETR:HYQ)

Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($219.39) price objective on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HYQ. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($270.41) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($229.59) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Hypoport alerts:

Hypoport Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of HYQ stock opened at €109.40 ($111.63) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71. The stock has a market cap of $689.59 million and a P/E ratio of 18.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €104.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of €176.62. Hypoport has a 1 year low of €72.55 ($74.03) and a 1 year high of €530.50 ($541.33).

Hypoport Company Profile

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.