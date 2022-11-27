Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€215.00” Price Target for Hypoport (ETR:HYQ)

Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($219.39) price objective on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on HYQ. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($270.41) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($229.59) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Hypoport Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of HYQ stock opened at €109.40 ($111.63) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71. The stock has a market cap of $689.59 million and a P/E ratio of 18.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €104.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of €176.62. Hypoport has a 1 year low of €72.55 ($74.03) and a 1 year high of €530.50 ($541.33).
Hypoport Company Profile
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
