Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Raised to $80.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.4 %

Best Buy stock opened at $81.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $116.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.99.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,533 shares of company stock worth $1,925,382. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 376.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 91.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 242.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

