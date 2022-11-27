BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,200 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,100 ($24.83) to GBX 2,200 ($26.01) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.31) to GBX 2,330 ($27.55) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,250 ($26.61) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,300 ($27.20) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,913.20.
BHP Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $59.68 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Institutional Trading of BHP Group
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BHP Group (BHP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.