BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,200 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,100 ($24.83) to GBX 2,200 ($26.01) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.31) to GBX 2,330 ($27.55) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,250 ($26.61) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,300 ($27.20) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,913.20.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $59.68 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of BHP Group

BHP Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 116.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,305,903,000 after buying an additional 9,102,674 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BHP Group by 136.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,884,000 after buying an additional 1,696,427 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,205,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in BHP Group by 233.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,192,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,054,000 after buying an additional 834,544 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.