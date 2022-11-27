Bitcoin SV Achieves Market Cap of $771.32 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $40.10 or 0.00242365 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $771.32 million and approximately $22.95 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,544.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.95 or 0.00682687 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00057507 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000741 BTC.
About Bitcoin SV
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,236,002 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.