Bitsubishi (BITSU) Price Hits $85.34 on Major Exchanges

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Bitsubishi has a market cap of $27.02 billion and $71.21 worth of Bitsubishi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitsubishi token can now be purchased for about $85.34 or 0.00435375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitsubishi has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Bitsubishi Profile

Bitsubishi Profile

Bitsubishi launched on April 26th, 2022. Bitsubishi’s total supply is 333,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,666,666 tokens. Bitsubishi’s official website is bitsubishi.net. Bitsubishi’s official message board is bitsubishi-coin.gitbook.io/bitsubishi. Bitsubishi’s official Twitter account is @bitsubishi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitsubishi (BITSU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitsubishi has a current supply of 333,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitsubishi is 85.34032751 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitsubishi.net/.”

