BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:ZWU)

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ZWU stock opened at C$11.96 on Friday. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of C$10.62 and a 52-week high of C$13.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.43.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.