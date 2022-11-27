BNB (BNB) Trading Up 15.9% This Week

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. During the last week, BNB has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $313.31 or 0.01890763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $50.12 billion and $792.26 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,971,437 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,971,541.48668885 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 313.28127537 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1145 active market(s) with $1,050,696,198.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

