Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Sells 781,960 Shares of Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University trimmed its holdings in shares of Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781,960 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s holdings in Surrozen were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRZN opened at $0.82 on Friday. Surrozen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51.

Surrozen ( NASDAQ:SRZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Surrozen, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of Surrozen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Surrozen in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

