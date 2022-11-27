Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Increased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 1.4% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Booking worth $148,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Booking by 200.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 63.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,984.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,816.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,916.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $37.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,638,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,424.85.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.