BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,506 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.14% of SVB Financial Group worth $31,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SIVB traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.60. The company had a trading volume of 268,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,938. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $204.37 and a fifty-two week high of $752.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIVB. TheStreet downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.