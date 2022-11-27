BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases New Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 639,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,075,000. Ferrari accounts for approximately 1.1% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.35% of Ferrari at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 16,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of RACE opened at $218.14 on Friday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $271.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.89.

Ferrari Company Profile



Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

