BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,993 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $30,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,165,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,903,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

