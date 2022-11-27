BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 17,616 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,616 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.99% of Chemed worth $69,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,134,000 after buying an additional 19,576 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,460,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $516.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $430.16 and a 1-year high of $539.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $467.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.99.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.09. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.09, for a total value of $980,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,701 shares in the company, valued at $11,125,533.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.09, for a total value of $980,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,125,533.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.47, for a total value of $366,873.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $947,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,036 shares of company stock worth $5,393,040. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

