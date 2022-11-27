Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.6% of Cadence Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $214,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.13.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $529.91. 745,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,635. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $474.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

