Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 10.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $529.91 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $474.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $508.25.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.13.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

