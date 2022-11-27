Brokerages Set Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Target Price at $74.33

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.33.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTTAY shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($81.63) to €59.00 ($60.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($59.18) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($91.84) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.1 %
OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $11.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
About Continental Aktiengesellschaft
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
