Brokerages Set D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) PT at $86.54

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.08.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on D.R. Horton to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 48,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 113.1% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 207,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,453,000 after purchasing an additional 110,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $83.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.83 and its 200 day moving average is $72.95. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.44%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

