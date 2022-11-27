Brookfield Property Partners L.P. Announces Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:BPYPN)

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of BPYPN stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $24.27.
About Brookfield Property Partners
