Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 1.3 %

TSE:BEP.UN opened at C$39.54 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of C$38.01 and a 1 year high of C$53.09. The stock has a market cap of C$10.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$41.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$40.59.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

